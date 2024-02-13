Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRM, HELE, NUE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 21,751 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) options are showing a volume of 893 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 89,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 207,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 7,436 contracts, representing approximately 743,600 underlying shares or approximately 42% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,000 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRM options, HELE options, or NUE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Insurance Brokers Dividend Stocks
OZRK YTD Return
DPD Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.