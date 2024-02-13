Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRM, HELE, NUE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 21,751 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) options are showing a volume of 893 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 89,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 207,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 7,436 contracts, representing approximately 743,600 underlying shares or approximately 42% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,000 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

