Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COF, PANW, DFS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total of 42,525 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 190.6% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 10,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 49,842 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 153.6% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 2,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,200 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) options are showing a volume of 22,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.3% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 2,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,400 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

