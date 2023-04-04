Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, META

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 5,560 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 556,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 217.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 255,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1730 strike put option expiring April 06, 2023, with 237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,700 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1730 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 69,833 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 99.4% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 6,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 682,100 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 285,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.5% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 32,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

