Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, META

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 5,560 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 556,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 217.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 255,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1730 strike put option expiring April 06, 2023, with 237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,700 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1730 strike highlighted in orange:
Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 69,833 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 99.4% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 6,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 682,100 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 285,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.5% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 32,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMG options, NFLX options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: HIIQ Videos
Howmet Aerospace Average Annual Return
Funds Holding STMB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.