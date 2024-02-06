Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CMG, BKNG, NVDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 9,060 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 906,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 422.6% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 214,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2000 strike put option expiring February 09, 2024, with 323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 5,381 contracts, representing approximately 538,100 underlying shares or approximately 242.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 222,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2800 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2800 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 1.2 million contracts, representing approximately 115.5 million underlying shares or approximately 236.3% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring February 09, 2024, with 55,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

