Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CMG, BKNG, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 6,326 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 632,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 220.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 286,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2090 strike put option expiring December 08, 2023, with 152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,200 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2090 strike highlighted in orange:
Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 4,614 contracts, representing approximately 461,400 underlying shares or approximately 161.2% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 286,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2990 strike put option expiring December 01, 2023, with 114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2990 strike highlighted in orange:
And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 65,535 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.8% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 5,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,000 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMG options, BKNG options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
