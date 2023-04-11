Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CMG, BBW, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 5,831 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 583,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 236.6% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1920 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,200 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1920 strike highlighted in orange:

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (Symbol: BBW) options are showing a volume of 6,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 621,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 169.2% of BBW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 367,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of BBW. Below is a chart showing BBW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 109,133 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 162.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 7,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 744,200 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

