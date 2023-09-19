News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CLX, PFE, SEDG

September 19, 2023

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total of 10,430 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.1% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 181,852 contracts, representing approximately 18.2 million underlying shares or approximately 75% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 35,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

And SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) saw options trading volume of 10,318 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 69% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,500 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

