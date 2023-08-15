News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CLH, FIVE, ABG

August 15, 2023 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clean Harbors Inc (Symbol: CLH), where a total of 1,571 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 157,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.5% of CLH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 378,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,500 underlying shares of CLH. Below is a chart showing CLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 1,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 196,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 475,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,400 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Asbury Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: ABG) saw options trading volume of 717 contracts, representing approximately 71,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of ABG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 177,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,900 underlying shares of ABG. Below is a chart showing ABG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CLH options, FIVE options, or ABG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

