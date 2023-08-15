Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CLH, FIVE, ABG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clean Harbors Inc (Symbol: CLH), where a total of 1,571 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 157,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.5% of CLH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 378,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,500 underlying shares of CLH. Below is a chart showing CLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 1,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 196,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 475,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,400 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Asbury Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: ABG) saw options trading volume of 717 contracts, representing approximately 71,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of ABG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 177,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,900 underlying shares of ABG. Below is a chart showing ABG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLH options, FIVE options, or ABG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: SGFY YTD Return
FI Technical Analysis
DLR Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.