Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CL, KR, AMD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL), where a total of 63,648 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 158.7% of CL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 23,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of CL. Below is a chart showing CL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) saw options trading volume of 31,227 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 76.9% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 362,462 contracts, representing approximately 36.2 million underlying shares or approximately 69.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 18,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CL options, KR options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
