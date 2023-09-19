Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CHEF, TFIN, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chefs' Warehouse Inc (Symbol: CHEF), where a total of 5,289 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 528,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 193.4% of CHEF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 273,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,000 underlying shares of CHEF. Below is a chart showing CHEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Triumph Financial Inc (Symbol: TFIN) saw options trading volume of 1,949 contracts, representing approximately 194,900 underlying shares or approximately 137.4% of TFIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 141,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,400 underlying shares of TFIN. Below is a chart showing TFIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 113,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 5,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 597,900 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

