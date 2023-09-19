Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CHEF, TFIN, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chefs' Warehouse Inc (Symbol: CHEF), where a total of 5,289 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 528,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 193.4% of CHEF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 273,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,000 underlying shares of CHEF. Below is a chart showing CHEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Triumph Financial Inc (Symbol: TFIN) saw options trading volume of 1,949 contracts, representing approximately 194,900 underlying shares or approximately 137.4% of TFIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 141,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,400 underlying shares of TFIN. Below is a chart showing TFIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 113,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 5,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 597,900 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CHEF options, TFIN options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Financial Shares
Lennar DMA
JIH market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.