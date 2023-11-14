Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CELH, AI, ENTG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), where a total volume of 40,463 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 210% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,300 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 106,756 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 179.6% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 10,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG) options are showing a volume of 24,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 174.7% of ENTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,000 underlying shares of ENTG. Below is a chart showing ENTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

