CEG

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CEG, CRI, CZR

February 27, 2024 — 04:29 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG), where a total of 7,275 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 727,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,300 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI) saw options trading volume of 2,746 contracts, representing approximately 274,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of CRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 651,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,200 underlying shares of CRI. Below is a chart showing CRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 14,636 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,400 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CEG options, CRI options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
