Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CEG, CRI, CZR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG), where a total of 7,275 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 727,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024 , with 1,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,300 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI) saw options trading volume of 2,746 contracts, representing approximately 274,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of CRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 651,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,200 underlying shares of CRI. Below is a chart showing CRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 14,636 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,400 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CEG options, CRI options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

