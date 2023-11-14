Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CAVA, ZI, FSLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total of 7,339 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 733,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.1% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,500 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ZI) options are showing a volume of 41,399 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of ZI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 24,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of ZI. Below is a chart showing ZI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) options are showing a volume of 15,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 6,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,100 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, ZI options, or FSLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.