Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CAVA, BTU, ABNB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total of 7,416 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 741,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.7% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,000 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 23,447 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 6,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 674,000 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 20,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $143 strike put option expiring February 09, 2024, with 1,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,300 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, BTU options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

