CAL

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CAL, CEIX, AMGN

March 26, 2024 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL), where a total of 2,143 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 214,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of CAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 447,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of CAL. Below is a chart showing CAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX) saw options trading volume of 3,063 contracts, representing approximately 306,300 underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 638,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,900 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 15,031 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $287.50 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 1,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,100 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $287.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CAL options, CEIX options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

