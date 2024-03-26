Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CAL, CEIX, AMGN

CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX) saw options trading volume of 3,063 contracts, representing approximately 306,300 underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 638,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,900 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 15,031 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $287.50 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 1,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,100 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $287.50 strike highlighted in orange:
