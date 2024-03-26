Notable Tuesday Option Activity: C, SMCI, MGM

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 89,985 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 93.8% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 5,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,200 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:
And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 18,578 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 7,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 754,900 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for C options, SMCI options, or MGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
