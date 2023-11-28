Notable Tuesday Option Activity: C, DOCU, PXD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 90,752 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45.50 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 15,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45.50 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 13,517 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,100 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) options are showing a volume of 10,888 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 3,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,000 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for C options, DOCU options, or PXD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

