Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BYON, VEEV, INMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Beyond Inc (Symbol: BYON), where a total of 9,360 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 936,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.7% of BYON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 2,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,900 underlying shares of BYON. Below is a chart showing BYON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) options are showing a volume of 7,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 776,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.7% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 895,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,700 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And InMode Ltd (Symbol: INMD) options are showing a volume of 13,788 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.2% of INMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,500 underlying shares of INMD. Below is a chart showing INMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
