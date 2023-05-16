Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BX, CRWD, DOCU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total of 21,340 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.8% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,700 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 15,404 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $139 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,500 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $139 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 13,482 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,200 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

