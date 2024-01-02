News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BLK, LYFT, CVS

January 02, 2024 — 03:21 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 3,456 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 345,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 716,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $775 strike put option expiring January 05, 2024, with 506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,600 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $775 strike highlighted in orange:

Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 82,312 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 43,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 41,116 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 13,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

