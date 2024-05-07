Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BLDR, GS, MRNA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 18,313 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 1,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 20,864 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,200 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
