Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, ULTA, META

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 3,747 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 374,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 135.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 277,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1900 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1900 strike highlighted in orange:
Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 7,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 787,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.1% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 650,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $415 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,400 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 192,826 contracts, representing approximately 19.3 million underlying shares or approximately 118.5% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 13,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, ULTA options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Water Utilities Dividend Stocks
CTLP Insider Buying
Funds Holding CSUS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.