Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, ULTA, META

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 3,747 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 374,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 135.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 277,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1900 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1900 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 7,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 787,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.1% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 650,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $415 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,400 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 192,826 contracts, representing approximately 19.3 million underlying shares or approximately 118.5% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 13,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, ULTA options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.