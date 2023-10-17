Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BK, RCL, MRVL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK), where a total of 15,526 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of BK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 7,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 727,500 underlying shares of BK. Below is a chart showing BK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 12,404 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 34,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,800 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BK options, RCL options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

