Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BIPC, AXL, TPG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC), where a total volume of 2,430 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 243,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.5% of BIPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,000 underlying shares of BIPC. Below is a chart showing BIPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (Symbol: AXL) saw options trading volume of 7,386 contracts, representing approximately 738,600 underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of AXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 7,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,500 underlying shares of AXL. Below is a chart showing AXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tpg Inc - Class A (Symbol: TPG) options are showing a volume of 3,041 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 304,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of TPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of TPG. Below is a chart showing TPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BIPC options, AXL options, or TPG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Warren Buffett Technology Stocks
Institutional Holders of CCIH
Funds Holding JOBY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.