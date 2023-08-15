Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BIPC, AXL, TPG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC), where a total volume of 2,430 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 243,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.5% of BIPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,000 underlying shares of BIPC. Below is a chart showing BIPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (Symbol: AXL) saw options trading volume of 7,386 contracts, representing approximately 738,600 underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of AXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 7,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,500 underlying shares of AXL. Below is a chart showing AXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tpg Inc - Class A (Symbol: TPG) options are showing a volume of 3,041 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 304,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of TPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of TPG. Below is a chart showing TPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

