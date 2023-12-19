Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BGC, DIS, DLTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bgc Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGC), where a total of 13,483 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.4% of BGC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BGC. Below is a chart showing BGC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 63,566 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 3,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,800 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 13,627 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,800 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
