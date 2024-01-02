Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BAC, VZ, TTD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total of 181,019 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 43.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 13,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 87,684 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 6,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 638,900 underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 17,296 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,400 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
