Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BAC, ABBV, NOW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total of 196,851 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.1% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 37.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 27,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 17,894 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 5,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,400 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 3,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 391,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 864,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

