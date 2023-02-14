Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BA, SRPT, ENPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 158,301 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 255.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 22,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) options are showing a volume of 13,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.5% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 933,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,400 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 61,945 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,100 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BA options, SRPT options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ETFs Holding VTR
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TRVG
TLGY market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.