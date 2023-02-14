Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BA, SRPT, ENPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 158,301 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 255.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 22,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) options are showing a volume of 13,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.5% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 933,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,400 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 61,945 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,100 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

