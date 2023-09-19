Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AYI, NOW, NCR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI), where a total of 1,227 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 122,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of AYI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 269,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of AYI. Below is a chart showing AYI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 3,954 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 395,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 873,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $575 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,600 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $575 strike highlighted in orange:
And NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR) options are showing a volume of 4,760 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 476,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,400 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
