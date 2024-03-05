Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AXP, AMD, ETSY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 80,089 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 251.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 47,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 507,107 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 50.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 64.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 08, 2024, with 34,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 26,003 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 7,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

