News & Insights

Markets
AXP

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AXP, AMD, ETSY

March 05, 2024 — 01:40 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 80,089 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 251.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 47,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 507,107 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 50.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 64.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 08, 2024, with 34,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 26,003 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 7,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AXP options, AMD options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cathie Wood Stock Picks
 BFIT shares outstanding history
 CMRE Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AXP
AMD
ETSY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.