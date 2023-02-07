Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AVY, FSR, ABR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY), where a total of 2,607 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 260,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.2% of AVY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 499,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,200 underlying shares of AVY. Below is a chart showing AVY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR) options are showing a volume of 34,292 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,800 underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) options are showing a volume of 6,670 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 667,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,500 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
