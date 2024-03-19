Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, LRCX, PYPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 22,744 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.7% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1300 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024 , with 2,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,300 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1300 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 4,529 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 452,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $975 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $975 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 65,634 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 9,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 963,400 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

