Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, ACCD, CPRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 39,386 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 4,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,400 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:
Accolade Inc (Symbol: ACCD) options are showing a volume of 5,943 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 594,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.8% of ACCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 692,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,500 underlying shares of ACCD. Below is a chart showing ACCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 7,501 contracts, representing approximately 750,100 underlying shares or approximately 85.7% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 874,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,400 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, ACCD options, or CPRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
