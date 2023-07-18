Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ARCB, LSXMA, CZR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB), where a total of 3,602 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 360,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 101% of ARCB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 356,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,800 underlying shares of ARCB. Below is a chart showing ARCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Liberty Media Corp (Symbol: LSXMA) saw options trading volume of 7,634 contracts, representing approximately 763,400 underlying shares or approximately 84.7% of LSXMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 901,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of LSXMA. Below is a chart showing LSXMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 19,034 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 77.5% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,700 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ARCB options, LSXMA options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: MMS shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TLEH
PSF Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.