Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ARCB, LSXMA, CZR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB), where a total of 3,602 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 360,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 101% of ARCB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 356,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,800 underlying shares of ARCB. Below is a chart showing ARCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Liberty Media Corp (Symbol: LSXMA) saw options trading volume of 7,634 contracts, representing approximately 763,400 underlying shares or approximately 84.7% of LSXMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 901,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of LSXMA. Below is a chart showing LSXMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 19,034 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 77.5% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,700 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

