Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ANF, INSM, AAP

May 28, 2024 — 04:47 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), where a total of 19,840 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 172.2% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,600 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM) options are showing a volume of 22,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.6% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,100 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 14,776 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 125.4% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,800 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

