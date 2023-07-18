Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, UPST, MRNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 602,678 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 60.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 111% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 43,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 97,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.8% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 11,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 33,387 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 106.9% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,500 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, UPST options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.