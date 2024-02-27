Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, SOFI, BAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 272,896 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 27.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024 , with 21,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 324,555 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 64.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 26,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 190,563 contracts, representing approximately 19.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 26,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:

