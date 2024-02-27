News & Insights

Markets
AMZN

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, SOFI, BAC

February 27, 2024 — 04:28 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 272,896 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 27.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 21,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 324,555 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 64.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 26,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 190,563 contracts, representing approximately 19.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 26,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, SOFI options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding QELL
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FNV
 OMAD shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
SOFI
BAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.