Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, SOFI, BAC

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 324,555 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 64.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 26,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 190,563 contracts, representing approximately 19.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 26,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, SOFI options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
