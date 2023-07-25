Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMC, GMS, ALGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total of 1.2 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 115.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 335.1% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 34.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 177,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17.8 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) options are showing a volume of 11,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 262.3% of GMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 420,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of GMS. Below is a chart showing GMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) options are showing a volume of 3,131 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 313,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 203.8% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 153,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,600 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

