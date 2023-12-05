Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ALB, T, GOOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 18,059 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.3% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 12, 2024, with 3,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,500 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) options are showing a volume of 167,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 37,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 112,441 contracts, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $137 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 11,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:

