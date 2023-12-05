Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ALB, T, GOOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 18,059 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.3% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 12, 2024, with 3,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,500 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) options are showing a volume of 167,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 37,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 112,441 contracts, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $137 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 11,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALB options, T options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Andreas Halvorsen Stock Picks
AOK market cap history
Funds Holding ENX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.