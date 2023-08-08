News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AKAM, YETI, AXON

August 08, 2023 — 03:35 pm EDT

August 08, 2023

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM), where a total of 6,271 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 627,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.7% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,600 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) options are showing a volume of 6,452 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 645,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 437,700 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) saw options trading volume of 3,566 contracts, representing approximately 356,600 underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 651,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,200 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AKAM options, YETI options, or AXON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

