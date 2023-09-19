News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADSK, FLR, AFRM

September 19, 2023 — 04:04 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total volume of 5,607 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 560,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.9% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,600 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) options are showing a volume of 7,769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 776,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,100 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 74,523 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 4,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 465,500 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

