Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADSK, FLR, AFRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total volume of 5,607 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 560,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.9% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,600 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) options are showing a volume of 7,769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 776,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,100 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 74,523 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 4,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 465,500 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADSK options, FLR options, or AFRM options

