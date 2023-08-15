Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADM, DIS, ABBV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), where a total of 17,084 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.5% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 6,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 621,100 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 111,560 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 12,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 30,862 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 566,800 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

