Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADM, DIS, ABBV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), where a total of 17,084 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.5% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 6,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 621,100 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 111,560 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 12,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 30,862 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 566,800 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADM options, DIS options, or ABBV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: HANS Videos
GTPB YTD Return
Institutional Holders of SVM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.