Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, CVNA, ALGM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 37,352 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $605 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $605 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 127,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 9,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 916,700 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) options are showing a volume of 12,517 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.3% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 12,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, CVNA options, or ALGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

