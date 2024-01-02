News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, CVNA, ALGM

January 02, 2024 — 03:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 37,352 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $605 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $605 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 127,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 9,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 916,700 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) options are showing a volume of 12,517 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.3% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 12,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
