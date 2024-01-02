Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, CVNA, ALGM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 37,352 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $605 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $605 strike highlighted in orange:
Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 127,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 9,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 916,700 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) options are showing a volume of 12,517 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.3% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 12,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, CVNA options, or ALGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding OBSV
DEL Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding MTVR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.