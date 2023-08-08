Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, AVGO, NKE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 19,343 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 15,303 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,900 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 34,757 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 5,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,300 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

