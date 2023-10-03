Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ABR, GOOGL, CELH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), where a total volume of 18,467 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.3% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 498,800 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 170,870 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike put option expiring October 06, 2023, with 9,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 926,400 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 8,507 contracts, representing approximately 850,700 underlying shares or approximately 71.1% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,500 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

