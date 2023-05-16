Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ABNB, GNRC, NKLA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total of 68,909 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.3% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 564,900 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 8,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 853,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.7% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,300 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA) saw options trading volume of 199,759 contracts, representing approximately 20.0 million underlying shares or approximately 68.5% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 47,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
