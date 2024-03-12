Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAL, PLTR, HEI

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 359,104 contracts, representing approximately 35.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 79.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 31,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) options are showing a volume of 2,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 205,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 459,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,100 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
