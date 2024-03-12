Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAL, PLTR, HEI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total volume of 134,779 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 10,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 359,104 contracts, representing approximately 35.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 79.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 31,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) options are showing a volume of 2,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 205,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 459,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,100 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAL options, PLTR options, or HEI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.