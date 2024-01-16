News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AA, IDCC, BBY

January 16, 2024 — 05:24 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total of 31,110 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,200 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) saw options trading volume of 1,560 contracts, representing approximately 156,000 underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of IDCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 349,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,700 underlying shares of IDCC. Below is a chart showing IDCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 11,591 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,800 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

