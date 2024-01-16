Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AA, IDCC, BBY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total of 31,110 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,200 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) saw options trading volume of 1,560 contracts, representing approximately 156,000 underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of IDCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 349,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,700 underlying shares of IDCC. Below is a chart showing IDCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 11,591 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,800 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AA options, IDCC options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CVON shares outstanding history
Costco Wholesale Past Earnings
FSC Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.