Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NET, FLR, FSLR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total of 27,592 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.7% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 2,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,400 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) options are showing a volume of 21,727 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.2% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 10,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 15,825 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 73% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring July 10, 2026, with 3,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,500 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NET options, FLR options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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