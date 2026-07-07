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NET

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NET, FLR, FSLR

July 07, 2026 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total of 27,592 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.7% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,400 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) options are showing a volume of 21,727 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.2% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 10,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 15,825 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 73% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring July 10, 2026, with 3,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,500 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NET options, FLR options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further NET Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

NET
FLR
FSLR

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