Markets
MGNI

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MGNI, MPW, WEN

January 20, 2026 — 03:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI), where a total volume of 21,895 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 110.1% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 12,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 68,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.3% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 19,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) saw options trading volume of 54,742 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 99.8% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 50,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MGNI options, MPW options, or WEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MDYG Average Annual Return
 ETFs Holding INWK
 VLON shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MDYG Average Annual Return-> ETFs Holding INWK-> VLON shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MGNI
MPW
WEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.