Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MGNI, MPW, WEN

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 68,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.3% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 19,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) saw options trading volume of 54,742 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 99.8% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 50,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
